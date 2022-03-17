Where to eat, how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2022 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — St. Patrick's Day is Thursday, March 17 and Lexington businesses are joining in on the fun with special food and drink offerings.

Drake's locations have St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials from March 14-20.

DV8 Kitchen has a pot o' gold cinnamon roll with Andes mints. Two locations on S. Broadway and E. Third Street.

Ethereal Brewing has St. Patrick's Day drink specials all day Thursday.

Failte Irish Imports is open until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Goodfella's has week-long specials like green beer and Reuben pie.

Harvey's Bar will be open at 3 p.m. Thursday with drink specials all night long.

Martine's Pastries has all the St. Patrick's Day treats including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, soda breads, short breads, pastries, and more.

North Lime Donuts on Clays Mill Road has limited quantity of green glazed yeast donuts, as well as Irish Funkfetti donuts and drink specials.

Red State BBQ has a limited special Irish Dip sandwich through Thursday.

Rock House Brewing opens at 10 a.m. Thursday with traditional Irish breakfast from Bell On Wheels, live Celtic & folk music, and green beer.

Shamrock Bar & Grille has all the St. Patrick's Day food specials from appetizers, traditional Irish dishes, and sandwiches.

Hoping it tastes better than it looks. Skyline Chili offers green spaghetti noodles for the holiday. Two Skyline locations: Richmond Road in Lexington and Nicholasville's Brannon Crossing.

The Southern Deli & Tavern has St. Patty's specials all day Thursday with drink specials and Irish ToT-chos.

West Sixth Brewing has a limerick dry Irish stout, described as a crushable and toasty stout with a classic dry finish. Located on West Sixth Street, hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Winchell's is celebrating the holiday by serving Shepherd's Pie, corned beef with cabbage, and bangers and mash, as well as green draft beer.

