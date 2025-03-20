'Why did you kill my son?': Shooting victim's family speaks out

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County family is calling for justice after 45-year-old Walter Trebolo was shot and killed on Tuesday.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, an incident occurred between Trebolo and another individual, resulting in the shooting.

Trebolo, who was shot multiple times with a rifle, was found by his family just yards from his mother’s home on Parker Road in London.

“All the sudden I heard bang…bang, bang, bang, bang go off, and me and my daughter-in-law rushed to the door,” said Charlotte Trebolo, Walter’s mother.

“I ran outside and tried calling 911 as fast as I could,” Walter's wife, Natasha, said.

According to the Trebolo family, the shooter was a distant relative living in the mobile home next door. At this time, police have not publicly released that individual's name.

“We rolled him over and the sight I saw, nobody would ever want to see that in their child,” said Charlotte. “Then I went up to him and I asked him why. ‘Why, why, why did you do this? Why did you kill my son?’”

It’s an answer she may not get anytime soon because no one has been charged. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is currently waiting for lab examinations before presenting the findings to a grand jury.

In the meantime, the Trebolos hope to highlight how Walter will be remembered.

“He was a great husband and father and a really good person. He would help anybody,” his wife said.

Walter’s kids chimed in, describing a father who was playful, funny, loved music, and often took them fishing.

“He was a veteran that served his country after 911,” said Walter’s sister, Melissa Tackett. “He fought in Operation Enduring Freedom, he was in the Kentucky National Guard, he went to college for criminal justice, he tried his best to support his children and wife.”

With bullet holes still in view just outside their window, the Trebolos are desperate for justice.

“I just want us all to come together and get justice for him,” said Tackett. “Someone needs to be held accountable.”