Winchester votes unanimously to pause data center development for one year

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Winchester's city commission voted unanimously to impose a one-year moratorium on data center development, giving the city time to study potential impacts and gather community input.

The vote came after a letter from the city manager and a packed public meeting that drew residents from across the community.

Winchester Planning and Community Development Director Rob Jeffries gave commissioners a brief overview of the request before Mayor Reed made the motion, which passed unanimously.

"The goal is to have this moratorium in place so we can seek out the information, see what adverse effects it has or can have on joining properties and hear from our community," Jeffries said.

The moratorium applies only to the city of Winchester. The rest of Clark County is not included, meaning potential data center sites outside city limits could still be developed.

Winchester resident Adam Johnson said the vote is a positive step, but noted its limitations.

"The moratorium is great. I think that's a great first step. The problem is most of the land is not actually in Winchester proper," Johnson said.

Several candidates for office also attended the meeting to show support and share concerns.

Pete Lynch, a candidate for U.S. House Kentucky District 6, stressed the importance of using the moratorium period wisely.

"It's really important that once they do impose that moratorium, they spend the time doing the research to figure out what they need to do to protect the residents of Winchester," Lynch said.

Chelsea Kirk, a candidate for Kentucky House District 73, outlined specific concerns about the industry.

"There are quite a few things that concern me about data centers, high level of water usage is one thing. Energy usage is another thing," Kirk said.

Mayor Reed said she wants residents to have a direct voice in what comes next.