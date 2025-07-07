With four new cases, total number of measles cases in Kentucky rise to 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports that, with four new confirmed cases in Fayette County, the total count of measles cases in Kentucky for 2025 has risen to 11.

The four cases are linked to a previous outbreak of measles in Woodford and Fayette Counties. All of these cases, LFCHD reports, are linked to the first case of measles seen in Fayette County.

These individuals "has have been under quarantine since the initial case was identified, and there is no known additional risk to the public from these cases," LFCHD said in a press release.

An unrelated case of the disease has also been confirmed in Todd County.

As cases of measles continue to rise nationally, the public is encouraged to verify their vaccination status against the disease. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1,200 cases have been seen in 2025 so far.

