Wreath laying ceremony at Kentucky Capitol honors Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state capitol was a place of reflection Friday morning as people honored fallen service members ahead of Memorial Day.

Seven wreaths were laid during the ceremony, six for the military branches and the POW/MIA flag.

The ceremony also featured a performance from the Capitol City Chorale and the playing of "Taps."

While the morning was focused on remembering the sacrifice of fallen service members, Governor Andy Beshear and the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs also spoke about families who have lost loved ones while serving our country.

Gov. Beshear asked Kentuckians to take a moment this weekend to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He also said we should support service members all year, and it shouldn't be political.