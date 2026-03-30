Estate of driver killed in Woodford County fiery I-64 crash sues transportation company

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The estate of a commercial truck driver who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Woodford County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an Ohio trucking company and its driver, who also died in the crash.

On Sept. 12, 2025, 39-year-old John McBroom was driving a semi-truck for Verst Group Logistics. He came to a complete stop in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 due to slowed traffic in a construction zone, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Matthew T. Jackson, driving a semi-truck for Hillsboro Transportation Company, failed to slow down for the stopped traffic. The complaint states Jackson was speeding, distracted, and operating while fatigued after exceeding allowable hours of service.

Jackson's truck first struck a Nissan Versa, forcing it off the road. It then hit a Chrysler 300, killing driver Casey Whitlock and severely injuring a passenger.

Finally, Jackson's truck slammed into McBroom's stopped semi. The impact caused a massive fuel fire that engulfed both commercial vehicles, the complaint reports.

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The complaint states McBroom was trapped inside the cab of his truck and was conscious during the fire, suffering severe thermal injuries and blunt force trauma. Jackson also died in the crash.

The complaint accuses Jackson of negligence and Hillsboro Transportation Company of vicarious liability, as well as negligent hiring, training, and supervision. The estate is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

“Hillsboro Transportation Company had a responsibility to the public to ensure its drivers were properly trained, monitored, and fit to operate a commercial vehicle,” said Tad Thomas of Thomas Law Offices. “That responsibility was not met, and John McBroom paid for it with his life. We are committed to holding this company accountable for the systemic failures that made this tragedy possible."

