'Your world is crashing down': Corbin mom brings awareness to DIPG after losing young son to brain cancer

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Waylon Brice Taylor loved to sing, make people laugh, and go on trips. He was five years old when he died from an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

His mother, Paityn Richmond, said Waylon was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in June 2024 after she noticed something wasn't right.

"His leg would stay kind of stiff, and his arm would draw up to his chest whenever he would be running or something; and so that wasn't normal for a child," Richmond said.

Doctors performed a CT scan followed by an MRI the next morning.

"They diagnosed him with DIPG," Richmond said.

DIPG is a rare brain cancer that grows in the brain stem. Like many other children diagnosed with the disease in southeastern Kentucky, Waylon was given six to 12 months to live.

Richmond described the moment she received the news.

"You feel like your world is crashing down and there's nothing you can do. Your whole being as a mother is to protect your child, and in that sense I'm like, there's nothing I can do," Richmond said.

Richmond had Waylon when she was 17, meaning the two grew up together, she told LEX News.

"Waylon was perfect. He was a perfect child. He didn't take much disciplining. He just very much..he taught me how to be a mom. I mean, it was just we grew up together," Richmond said.

The year that followed his diagnosis included 30 rounds of radiation, frequent scans to track the tumor, and a significant decline in his mobility, but Richmond made sure his cancer didn't stop him from living life.

"We went to Disney twice. We went to like Pigeon Forge and stuff like that. He had so much fun. He loves to go on trips," Richmond said.

In November 2025, Waylon entered hospice after doctors placed a shunt to help relieve pressure. Four months later, in March 2026, he died.

"They said he had severe pneumonia and then the next day he was able to come home that night, and then the next day he passed," Richmond said.

Richmond said life without Waylon isn't the same, but she takes it one day at a time. She hopes sharing his story helps bring attention to DIPG.

"I'm so glad people are starting to bring awareness to it because at the time when Waylon was diagnosed, no one had heard of it," Richmond said.

"We shouldn't have to see the memories on our phone. We should be able to make memories with our child," Richmond said.

See LEX News' previous coverage on DIPG below:

'Don't stop talking about it': Mom speaks out after 5-year-old son loses battle with DIPG

Covering Kentucky Mom speaks out after 5-year-old son loses battle with DIPG Kayleigh Randle

Family advocates for childhood cancer research after son's rare brain tumor diagnosis

Covering Kentucky Family advocates for cancer research after son's rare brain tumor diagnosis Molly Demrow

UK doctor says rising DIPG cases in southeastern KY is concerning, but not yet alarming

Covering Kentucky UK doctor says rising DIPG cases in KY is concerning, but not yet alarming Kayleigh Randle

Family advocates for childhood cancer research after son's rare brain tumor diagnosis

Covering Kentucky Family advocates for cancer research after son's rare brain tumor diagnosis Molly Demrow

KY state lawmakers call on health officials to investigate rising DIPG cases