Dep. Caleb Conley honored on Peace Officers Memorial Day

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — This week is National Police Week, a time to reflect and honor the sacrifices that fallen officers have made in the line of duty. This year, Kentuckians have been mourning the loss of one of our own.

It's almost been one year since Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75. Law enforcement, friends, and family have vowed to keep his memory alive.

Wednesday, people reflected on his legacy during a powerful event at our nation's capital. The country's largest peace officer memorial was held.

"The best of America, the steel spine of the country." Those are the words the President of the United States used to describe law enforcement officers.

Words and tributes like that have meant so much to families during National Police Week—families like Caleb Conley's.

"May 22nd is right here. It's like I went to bed and woke up a year later. It's unbelievable," said Sergeant Everett Humphries.

The red and blue lights racing down I-75 and the words "officer down" on the scanner still feel fresh for those who loved Caleb Conley.

"We cannot determine fate. In that, you can be driving down the road and have an accident and that would be your time to go. Only God can tell when it's our time to go," said Jolene Conley, Caleb's mom. "It's just something that — that was his fate."

Jolene said her son always wanted to be a cop, a calling that demands courage and devotion.

"He was a very compassionate person. He always had the dream of a being a police officer since he was three. He could just walk and talk and do anything that was police officer related," said Jolene.

During the annual Peace Officers Memorial, President Joe Biden addressed surviving families. At points, the message felt catered to Conley.

"You always run toward danger, as others run away from it. Most of you did it when you were kids, long before you became an officer," said President Biden.

But that calling can sometimes end in tragedy. Conley is one of 48 officers who died by gunfire in 2023. At Police Week, families found comfort in the only other people who really understand.

"It's been very powerful, very moving. You see a bunch of agencies from around the country coming here and mourning their loss. We're able to share stories with each other," said Sgt. Humphries.

Filling the Capitol grounds, badges from Kentucky to California, remembered their colleagues during the Roll Call of Heroes. Families added a rose to a memorial wreath. Every red flower represented an officer in blue who died for the safety of the people they lived to serve.

"Being a police officer is not just what you do. It's who you are. You represent the very best of America," said President Biden.

In addition to being honored at several tributes and memorials, Caleb Conley's name has officially been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall. You can find that any time if you visit our nation's capital.

