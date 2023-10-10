Kentuckians work to return home from Israel amid war

Kentucky natives are working to return home this week as the war in Israel commences.

On Sunday, Alan Dodson of Somerset took to Facebook to update family and friends as conflict between Israeli and Hamas forces continues to escalate.

Dodson revealed he is safe and currently located in Neve Ilan, a city between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

"We're all fine. We're in a very safe place," Dodson said in a video post. "In fact, if you were here with me, you probably couldn't tell that much was going on other than the heavy aircraft presence. And then every now and then you'll hear the Iron Dome in action."

The White House revealed on Monday that at least 11 Americans were among those killed in Israel over the weekend.

It's asking those Americans trying to return home to take "sensible precautions" to do so.

Monday, Lexington Catholic High School graduate and current international basketball player, Vee Sanford, told LEX 18 he was on his way out of the country as well.

"There's a sense of urgency here because people just want to get out," Sanford said as he awaited his flight at an Israeli airport.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants continues, all eyes are on social media as people back home wait for updates.

"Just pray for us, again, we're in a good place and just hope our flights work out so we can get back home soon," Dodson said.