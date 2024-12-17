2 charged with murder, criminal abuse for death of 3-month-old in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been charged with murder and first-degree criminal abuse for the death of a 3-month-old in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

20-year-old Amancio Torres-Trevino Jr. and 20-year-old Kaela Breann Walker were indicted on murder (domestic violence) and first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under on Nov. 25, Lexington police say.

Both were previously charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under after police responded to a hospital for an assault in which 3-month-old Greyson Torres was the victim. Torres died as a result of their injuries.

Police say that detectives discovered that the assault happened in the 2000 block of Alumni Drive.

