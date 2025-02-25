2 people arrested in connection to death of 14-year-old in McCreary County: Report

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Uniform citations filed by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office reported that two people were arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse in connection with the death of a 14-year-old in McCreary County.

The citations read that deputies responded to 7770 West Highway 92 on an "unresponsive not breathing 14-year-old male." Deputies reported to the sheriff's office that the teen was being taken to an area hospital.

When police arrived to the hospital, the teen had reportedly died. According to the citation, police saw "serious injuries on the child." The Wayne County Coroner identified the teen as Austin Carpenter and told LEX 18 that his body was sent to the state medical examiner in Frankfort for an autopsy. Those results are pending, the citation reported.

During an investigation, the suspects, identified in the citation as Jeremy Ridner and Billie Bolin, "admitted knowledge of the injuries, and did not seek medical attention."

Ridner and Bolin have both been charged with first-degree criminal abuse, according to the citation. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 9 a.m.