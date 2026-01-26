2 teens indicted in connection to Rambling Creek Drive fatal shooting in March 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old, along with another teenager, have been indicted with complicity to murder in connection to the March shooting death of 16-year-old Arsenio Jackson Jr., a junior at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools confirmed Jackson was a junior at Henry Clay High School. Grief counselors were made available at the school to support students and staff following the tragedy.

Mayor Linda Gorton released a statement following Jackson's death, though the specific contents were not detailed in police reports.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Lexington Police Department.

An 18-year-old, along with another teenager, have been indicted in connection to the March shooting death of 16-year-old Arsenio Jackson Jr., a junior at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

Jabari Lefrench Myers, now 18, and a 16-year-old were indicted by a grand jury in November 2025 on charges of complicity to murder, according to court documents filed in Fayette Circuit Court.

The indictment alleges that on March 4, 2025, the defendants caused the death of 16-year-old Arsenio Jackson Jr. by shooting and killing him. Bail has been set at $1 million for each defendant.

LEX 18 previously reported that officers responded to the 700 block of Rambling Creek Drive just before 2 a.m. on March 4, 2025 and found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Arsenio Jackson Jr. and conducted an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

