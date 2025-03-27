2nd person charged with murder in Ohio Street homicide, police report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported on Thursday that a second person has been charged with murder in connection to the homicide that occurred on Ohio Street on March 11, which resulted in the death of Tai' Maricus Warner.

Police detailed that on Wednesday, 26-year-old Marquise Clark was arrested in Detroit by the US Marshal Service and is currently being held at the Detroit Detention Center on a murder charge.

LEX 18 previously reported that on March 14, 32-year-old Phillip McElroy was first charged with murder in the case.

According to Lexington police, they responded near downtown just after midnight on March 11 regarding reported gunshots. Police said that when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim, identified as Warner, who had been shot.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office pronounced Warner dead at the scene, according to police.

