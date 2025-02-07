6 months later, no arrests in deadly National Ave. mass shooting

After the fatal Aug. 9 shooting, El Cid was evicted from its spot on National Avenue. A new restaurant is taking its place, but investigators are still waiting for information that could help them make an arrest.

The early morning violence killed 31-year-old Antoine Clay and injured five others.

But almost half a year later, Det. Kristyn Klingshirn with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tells LEX 18 they have not received any tips about the shooting.

"There hasn't been much new information, and I can say submitted to Crime Stoppers there hasn't been any information," she said. "It was rather late at night, but we do know there were people out, and people talk. So even if that was the case, and people didn't witness it, someone has heard something."

She says no tip is too small, and reminds the community all tips are 100% anonymous.

You can submit tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app.