Trial date set for all three suspects in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trial date has been set for all three suspects facing charges in connection to the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers' then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck, has been charged with murder in the case. Joseph Lawson has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Joseph's father, Steven Lawson, was indicted on the same charges as his son months later.

In court Thursday, all three defendants appeared in court at the same time, and a trial date was tentatively set for February 10, 2025.

Judge set a Feb 2025 trial date for all 3 suspects in #crystalrogers case. Steven Lawson’s atty says there’s the possibility he could cooperate w prosecutors and testify against Brooks Houck. pic.twitter.com/Uk6kVoCKsG — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) February 8, 2024

Both Brooks Houck's mother and Crystal Rogers' mother were in court to hear the news.

Joseph Lawson’s attorney argued for his bond to be lowered, saying the fact he’s paraplegic lowers his flight risk and his danger to the public. The judge said he'd have a ruling on the motion by the end of business day on Monday.

The three will be back in court on March 21 to make sure everyone has received all the discovery from the Commonwealth. Defense attorneys are expected to file a motion for a change of venue by that March 21 date.