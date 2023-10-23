'Be aware of your surroundings': Neighbors respond after party ends in gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Neighbors are left in a state of shock after a shooting early Sunday morning on Windermere Road left three people with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting began shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday during a party.

LEX 18

According to neighbors, the party was being held at a short-term rental on the street. They added roughly 100 people were in attendance and their cars lined the entire street.

Neighbor Neill Day watched the incident unfold outside his window.

"I heard this 'pop, pop, pop, pop' and being old like I am, I thought, 'Well they have some of those little firecrackers that they throw out,'" Day said. "And then I started seeing flashes where his hand should be, and I thought, 'Uh oh, that's a gun.'"

After police arrived, neighbors said attendees scattered, many driving off and hitting other vehicles along the way.

Day said many remaining vehicles had bullet holes in them.

Many neighbors were left with debris and tire marks in their lawns on Sunday morning.

"I've lived here on Windermere for 50 years, and I said we got our whole 50 years' worth of excitement in one night," he said.

Neighbors said the short-term rental property has never caused a disturbance in the past.

The quiet street is home to many families with young children.

"It's definitely scary when you've got a family and that kind of violence pops up on your street," neighbor Lauren Rogers said.

Day reminded people of the same advice he gives to his grandchildren.

"Listen, be aware of your surroundings. Because any of this stuff can pop up any time," he said.

According to police, all shooting victims are expected to be okay.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department.