Berea bank robbery suspect remains in U.S. Marshals custody after 1st federal court appearance

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Brailen Weaver made his first appearance in federal court Monday, where he was read charges connected to the deadly shooting at a US Bank in Berea on April 30 that killed two people.

18-year-old Weaver entered the courtroom with his head down, wearing street clothes and handcuffed, responding to the judge with one-word answers.

He faces three federal counts: armed bank robbery, use and discharge of a firearm in a crime of violence, and causing death with a firearm in the course of a violent crime.

Jason Parman, First Assistant United States Attorney, outlined the charges at a press conference Friday.

"The criminal complaint alleges an armed bank robbery. Under federal law, if you use a firearm during a violent offense, that's a separate penalty, then as part of that count, if a death occurs, that's an additional enhancing penalty. The potential penalty for that is life in prison or death," Parman said.

Crime Timeline: Berea bank robbery leaves 2 people dead Web Staff

Weaver's appointed attorneys waived his right to a detention hearing, meaning he will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

According to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Isaac Robison, Weaver entered the US Bank at Chestnut Street in Berea at around 1:57 p.m. on April 30. Upon entering, he immediately shot and killed a man. Shortly after, he shot and killed a bank teller, then checked multiple drawers before leaving the bank.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Brian Switzer and 35-year-old Breanna Edwards.

Tony Wavy

During the court appearance, three people seated on Weaver's side of the courtroom cried as the judge read the criminal complaint aloud. Across the courtroom, family members and supporters of Switzer and Edwards audibly cried at times. Weaver never turned to look at the victims' families, only glancing toward his supporters as he left the courtroom.

Weaver was charged by criminal complaint. At his initial appearance, he was advised of his rights but did not enter a plea, as he has not yet been indicted. He is set to return to federal court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 12.