Bryan Carroll indicted by Grand Jury, arraignment scheduled for Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bryan Carroll, the man accused of bringing guns, body armor and explosives to UK Hospital in March has been indicted by a Fayette County Grand Jury.

The charges include Use of Weapons of Mass Destruction and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Carroll's arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning.

Carroll was arrested outside of the Emergency Room on March 25 after police tracked him with security footage. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe told LEX 18 back in March that the department was tipped off by another agency that Carroll was headed to the hospital to visit a family member and could be "armed and dangerous."

Officials later confirmed that explosive materials were located at Carroll's home in Versailles.