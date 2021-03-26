FBI, ATF find explosives at home one day after man's arrest outside UK Hospital

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Bryan Carroll sat inside the Fayette County Detention Center on Friday awaiting his 2:30 pm arraignment, federal law officers from the FBI and ATF searched his home. The search comes one day after his arrest outside of the University of Kentucky Hospital emergency room prompted a large police presence.

Police said Carroll faces 14 charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction. Carroll was arrested on Thursday wearing body armor and had two handguns in his waistband. Three more handguns were found in his car. Police said two long-barrel and a large amount of ammunition were also found in his vehicle, along with four homemade explosives.

UK police Chief Joe Monroe said the department was tipped off by another agency that Carroll was headed to the hospital to visit a family member and could be "armed and dangerous."

Monroe said police found Carroll as he was leaving the hospital and took him into custody immediately.

On Friday, officials confirmed explosive materials were located and proceeded to detonate those in what's called a "controlled explosion" so that they could be removed safely. The process required those inside neighboring homes to be evacuated, with no promise of when they might be able to return.

LEX 18

"People are hopeful it might be today, but no, I haven't spoken to anyone that could tell me for sure, and I’m not sure they'd know at this point," said Phyllis Mattingly, who lives near Carroll's residence.

"I would say these fellas that are working on it need to take their time and be safe," she continued, not sounding the least bit annoyed that she was forced to leave her home.

Mattingly said she could stay with nearby family, or friends and even get a hotel room if it came to that. She's more concerned about what an incident like this will mean for the people of this quiet community going forward.

"This is a sad situation for the community, for the family, and for our neighbors. And my heart goes out to the guys working up there because they could be in danger," Mattingly said.

Several loud explosions could be heard from the staging area, but nothing too alarming, as tactical units worked to defuse those explosive devices.

During his arraignment, Carroll was appointed a public defender and was placed on the court docket to return on April 1. His bond terms weren't altered from what had been established the previous night by the duty judge.