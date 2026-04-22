Frankfort hit-and-run suspect allegedly blamed crash that killed woman on another driver, citation reveals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort police arrested a 25-year-old man on a second-degree manslaughter charge after he allegedly struck and killed a woman, identified as 52-year-old Carey Covington, with his vehicle and attempted to blame another driver.

According to an arrest citation, Tyler Wayne Couch was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon on U.S. 127 South around 7:30 p.m. on Monday when he struck Covington, causing her death.

Police said Couch knowingly gave false information to law enforcement with the intent to implicate someone else. Couch told officers he observed another vehicle strike the victim.

News Man charged in Frankfort hit-and-run that killed 52-year-old mother, grandmother Rosemary Kelley

In addition to second-degree manslaughter, Couch is charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid.

Court records show Couch has a history of traffic offenses in Franklin County. In 2021, he was convicted of driving on a DUI-suspended license. In 2020, he was convicted of driving under the influence under the age of 21 and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He also has prior citations for speeding and disregarding a stop sign.

