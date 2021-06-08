Convicted killer pardoned by Bevin granted home release despite federal murder charge

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky man and convicted killer will get to wait for his trial at home despite being indicted last week on a federal murder charge.

In a 17-page order, a federal magistrate judge says Patrick Baker will be placed in home incarceration in Frankfort, adding that Baker "will be restricted to 24-hour-a-day lock-down at his residence except for medical necessities and court appearances or other activities specifically approved by the Court." Judge Hanly Ingram says strict conditions, including active GPS monitoring, will "sufficiently mitigate the evident danger risks."

Read the judge's decision below:

Baker was originally found guilty in 2017 for his role in the death of Donald Mills during a 2014 home invasion. The jury sentenced Baker to 19 years in prison, but he only served two years before then-Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him. Bevin cited the evidence supporting Baker's conviction is "sketchy at best."

But a new federal indictment against Baker says he "did unlawfully cause the death of Donald Mills through the use of a firearm."

Baker also faces a drug trafficking charge related to a "conspiracy to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance," according to the indictment.

If he is convicted, Baker faces up to life in prison or the death penalty.