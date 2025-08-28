Deputies discover alleged 'torture chamber' during drug investigation in London

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During a drug trafficking investigation, authorities reportedly found what appeared to be a "torture chamber" in a man's home in London on Aug. 12, according to a court document.

The document detailed that a special agent arrived to the London property of Scottie Shelton in relation to the distribution of a controlled substances in the Eastern District of Kentucky. A white sheet metal structure was found behind the primary home, the document read.

Agents reportedly saw a vehicle, registered to Shelton, parked in front of the metal structure. Upon approaching the structure, the document said that agents observed a strong odor "similar to a decaying corpse."

Agents then contacted a source who claimed to have seen a "jail cell" built inside the structure and alleged to have received photographs from Shelton "displaying a young female restrained" inside the cell.

According to the document, a welfare check was requested and Laurel County deputies responded to the scene. Shelton reportedly came outside of the structure and gave deputies consent to search the building.

Upon searching the building, authorities reportedly found a "cell-like room" upstairs in the structure that "appeared to be a torture chamber." The document added that the room had handcuffs, rope, and other devices, along with a number of firearms.

In addition, deputies found a deer carcass downstairs, along with a another room "with a a lot of disturbed earth." Shelton claimed to deputies that he would bury the drugs around his property and was trying to locate them.

As deputies were digging up disturbed dirt in the garage, agents found "what appeared to be a human bone." The document said that Shelton alleged to authorities that he had brought Indian remains to his home and buried them in the garage.

Shelton also claimed that he buried methamphetamine and pills in around 2020 and didn't know the exact location. During the continued search, authorities found around 6,000 pills and around 1,200 grams of meth, the document concluded.