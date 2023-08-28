Estill County woman arraigned on new charges after golf cart crash ends in man's death

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Estill County woman remains a free woman despite her alleged role in a golf cart accident that likely caused the death of 23-year-old Austin Short.

Short was one of several people injured when the golf cart 20-year-old Katlyeen Sparks was charged with driving (while allegedly under the influence) crashed on a county road. Short died at the hospital three days later. Another person was seriously hurt.



Six people were riding in the 4-seat cart, and those who were "alert" following the crash told police they were all drinking.

In Madison County District Court on Monday, Sparks was arraigned on new charges, including wanton endangerment. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sparks did not have an attorney and was instructed to hire one before her next scheduled court appearance. She told the judge she could afford to make the hire, and he then set her next court appearance for September 13.