Family remembers stabbing victim as murder suspect arraigned in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 20-year-old Mallery Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 20-year-old Dylan Reyes.

She made her first court appearance Monday morning, after she was arrested last week, along with her 15-year-old sister and 17-year-old cousin. All three people are charged with murder, but police say they believe the younger sister was the primary assailant.

According to police, Reyes was subleasing the Lancaster apartment where he was killed. A GoFundMe set up for his funeral expenses describes him as a loving, kind momma’s boy who wanted to protect his family.

LEX 18 spoke with Andrew and Allison, a couple who lives across the street from the apartment where police say Reyes was stabbed more than ten times.

“It’s the last thing we ever expected here,” Allison said. “It just terrifies me. It makes me want to cry, cause most people don’t deserve that.”

Reynolds is expected to make her next court appearance on March 21. She’s currently at the Jessamine Co. jail, and her sister and cousin are at the Adair County Jail.