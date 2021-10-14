Watch
Final day: Closing arguments in Jacob Heil trial

Closing arguments in Jacob Heil trial happen today
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Closing arguments in a trial for a former UK student charged in the death of a 4-year-old child killed in a DUI crash are happening today.

21-year-old Jacob Heil is charged with reckless homicide and DUI. Heil is accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.

The trial began Monday with opening statements and testimony. Day two of testimony followed on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Marco Shemwell's parents recounted the moments their world changed forever.

Heil was 18-years-old at the time, and according to prosecutors, had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit when he was driving the car that hit Marco.

Jurors may weigh that testimony against video from that September day, which includes a police interview with Heil as well as a field sobriety test, during which heil appears to struggle with the alphabet.

The defense has argued Heil was not impaired and that his car never veered into the grass.

