Final day: Closing arguments in Jacob Heil trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Closing arguments in a trial for a former UK student charged in the death of a 4-year-old child killed in a DUI crash are happening today.

21-year-old Jacob Heil is charged with reckless homicide and DUI. Heil is accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.

Jurors all present as closing arguments begin in the reckless homicide trial of former UK student, Jacob Heil. Judge currently giving instructions for the closings and deliberations. @LEX18News — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) October 14, 2021

The trial began Monday with opening statements and testimony. Day two of testimony followed on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Marco Shemwell's parents recounted the moments their world changed forever.

Heil was 18-years-old at the time, and according to prosecutors, had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit when he was driving the car that hit Marco.

Heil defense closing argument: was he implied enough that impairment caused the accident. Recites BAL numbers insisting they were very low. Says Heil is guilty of being a minor with alcohol in his system. @LEX18News — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) October 14, 2021

Jurors may weigh that testimony against video from that September day, which includes a police interview with Heil as well as a field sobriety test, during which heil appears to struggle with the alphabet.

Defense for Heil: three accident scene witnesses testified. All 3 said Heil didn’t seem intoxicated / smell of alcohol. @LEX18News — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) October 14, 2021

The defense has argued Heil was not impaired and that his car never veered into the grass.