Floyd County man found guilty of manslaughter for 2025 shooting death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Floyd County man has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter for an incident that happened last April in Auxier.

On Wednesday, A Floyd County Jury found 68-year-old Larry Johnson guilty of the crime, recommending a 20-year-sentence.

According to the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman, Johnson killed 48-year-old Steven Adkins in an altercation at the Auxier Bridge on Friday, April 25.

Eyewitnesses reported that Johnson was on the bridge when he spotted Adkins and approached him. According to Coleman's office, Johnson knew Adkins before the altercation. After Johnson approached him, the two struggled. Eventually, Johnson returned to his vehicle, grabbed a gun, and shot Adkins, according to the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman.

Adkins was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Highland Regional Medical Center.

The Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman Photo of Steven Adkins

Johnson was arrested and detained by authorities the following day. The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police, the Prestonburg Police Department, and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

“Nearly one year after losing their loved one, the victim’s family has received justice. I’m grateful for the excellent work of investigators and prosecutors who protected this community from senseless violence,” said Coleman.

Johnson is set to be sentenced on Thursday, June 4 at 9 a.m.

See LEX 18's previous coverage on the case below: