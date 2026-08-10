Former Bourbon County MS wrestling coach now facing federal charges in child sex abuse case

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Bourbon County Middle School wrestling coach who was already facing state charges is now the subject of a federal criminal complaint alleging she sexually abused a 14-year-old boy and transported him across state lines to engage in sexual activity.

According to a federal affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, 36-year-old Megan Foley is accused of violating federal laws related to the online enticement of a minor and transporting a minor across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The federal filing stems from an investigation that began after Kentucky State Police received a report on July 3 that a 14-year-old boy had allegedly been abused by Megan Foley, who served as an assistant wrestling coach. Investigators say the teen and another juvenile were frequently taken on trips by Foley and her family.

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Federal investigators allege Foley engaged in sexual activity with the boy during trips to Ohio, at her home in Carlisle and in a camper at the Central Kentucky Gun Club in Berea, the affidavit states.

The complaint also references witness statements and alleges Foley transported the minor to Ohio in May 2026, where sexual activity allegedly occurred.

Foley was arrested by Kentucky State Police on July 22 and charged in state court with multiple offenses, including third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and promoting a sexual performance by a minor in Madison County.

During an interview after her arrest, investigators say Foley admitted to having a relationship with the teen and confessed to multiple sexual encounters.

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The federal affidavit concludes there is probable cause to charge Foley with online enticement of a minor and transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity. A criminal complaint was filed Aug. 7 in federal court in Lexington.

