Former Bourbon County middle school wrestling coach pleads not guilty to rape, sodomy charges

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The former Bourbon County middle school wrestling coach and UK healthcare employee accused of raping and sodomizing a minor appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday, pleading not guilty for the charges.

On Wednesday, 36-year-old Megan Foley appeared on Zoom from the Bourbon County Detention Center, where she is being held on a $100,000 bond. She pled not guilty to rape in the third degree and not guilty to sodomy in the third degree.

An arrest citation filed with Bourbon County District Court on July 24 states that Foley allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child at her Bourbon County residence. In a later interview, Foley admitted to sexually assaulting the child.

In a statement, Bourbon County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Begley confirmed with LEX News that Foley was terminated from her position on Jan. 20 for engaging in inappropriate behavior regarding the use of profanity towards students and unprofessional conduct.

LEX News reached out to the University of Kentucky, where Foley is reportedly employed as a nurse. Jay Blanton, a spokesperson with UK, released the following statement, stating that Foley is on paid administrative leave: "Per policy, we don't discuss personnel matters. We can confirm that the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending an investigation. We will have no further comment at this time."

LEX News also reached out to Foley's attorney in person, but due to the ongoing investigation, they were unable to provide comment.

According to court documents filed with Bourbon County District Court, Foley is set to next appear in court on Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m. for her preliminary hearing.

See previous reporting by LEX News below: