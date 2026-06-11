Former Lexington restaurant owner indicted on 23 counts in sexual assault of teen employee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette Circuit Court grand jury indicted a former Lexington restaurant owner on 23 charges, including 17 counts of third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy, after investigators say he sexually assaulted a teenage employee over the course of several months.

The indictment charges Papi's restaurant owner Marco Jesus Banuelos Valdes with offenses that occurred between July 16, 2025, and March 27, 2026. Each rape and sodomy count alleges Valdes engaged in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse with the victim, who was 16 or 17 years old at the time, and that Valdes was at least 10 years older than her.

LEX News previously reported that Lexington Police were dispatched to a report of a sexual assault on March 27. Officers reportedly spoke with the mother of the teenager, who said her daughter disclosed she was sexually assaulted by her employer, Valdes, between July 2025 and February 2026.

Investigators searched the teen's phone and found a log in a notes application documenting at least 17 instances of sexual intercourse and at least four instances of deviate sexual intercourse.

Valdes was arrested on April 9 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Valdes pleaded not guilty to all charges. During his court appearance, his attorney waived a formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 29, at 10:30 a.m.

