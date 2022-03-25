Girlfriend of Bryan McCarty removed from his estate in emergency hearing

(LEX 18) — Victoria Strelsky, the woman charged with the murder of Laurel County businessman Bryan McCarty, has been removed from his estate.

McCarty's ex-wife and mother of his two daughters, Cheryl Cox, was sworn in as the administrator of McCarty's estate during an emergency hearing through Zoom.

London attorney Jennifer Nicholson appearing with McCarty's two daughters, Ashley Dufour and Candice Morgan Shepherd, argued for the estate to be placed in her clients' control. After hearing arguments from Strelsky's attorney, J. Robert Lyons Jr. against Nicholson's clients, Nicholson offered Cox as an alternative administrator to the estate on which Judge Gregory Lay ruled favorably.

62-year-old McCarty was found dead in his home on Saturday, September 25 with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies were dispatched there for a welfare check, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A friend of McCarty's said he rented out townhouses in the county and was supposed to attend a business meeting to agree on a sale of his properties when he was killed.

Earlier this week, McCarty's 49-year-old girlfriend was arrested at her home off Maple Grove Road.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Strelsky is charged with murder, forgery (1st-degree), and tampering with physical evidence. At Strelsky's arraignment, her bond was set at $500,000, and a judge denied a motion to reduce the bond. If she posts bond, Strelsky can be monitored electronically at home, but she cannot use any of McCarty's assets for the bond.

Strelsky is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center. Her next court date is March 29.