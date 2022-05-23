Grand jury indicts Garrard County woman on 'tampering with physical evidence' charge in deadly stabbing

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury will not indict a Garrard County woman with "complicity to commit murder" for her role in the death of her roommate.

In February, police arrested Mallery Reynolds after they found Dylan Reyes stabbed to death in their Lancaster apartment. Reynolds was initially charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery (1st degree), and unlawful transaction with a minor.

In March, the murder charge was amended to "complicity to commit murder" and on Thursday, the grand jury chose to only indict Reynolds on the "tampering with physical evidence" charge. Reynolds will have her arraignment in court on that charge on Friday, June 3.

Reynolds' sister and cousin, both minors, were also charged in Reyes' death. Police said they believe the younger sister was the primary attacker.