Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Grand jury indicts Garrard County woman on 'tampering with physical evidence' charge in deadly stabbing

reynolds.gif
Jessamine County Detention Center
reynolds.gif
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 10:15:22-04

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury will not indict a Garrard County woman with "complicity to commit murder" for her role in the death of her roommate.

In February, police arrested Mallery Reynolds after they found Dylan Reyes stabbed to death in their Lancaster apartment. Reynolds was initially charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery (1st degree), and unlawful transaction with a minor.

In March, the murder charge was amended to "complicity to commit murder" and on Thursday, the grand jury chose to only indict Reynolds on the "tampering with physical evidence" charge. Reynolds will have her arraignment in court on that charge on Friday, June 3.

Reynolds' sister and cousin, both minors, were also charged in Reyes' death. Police said they believe the younger sister was the primary attacker.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!