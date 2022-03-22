Grand jury to rule on Dylan Reyes case, Garrard County stabbing victim

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury will determine the fate of a case against a Garrard County woman charged for her role in the death of her roommate.

In February, police arrested 20-year-old Mallery Reynolds after they found Dylan Reyes stabbed to death in their Lancaster apartment.

Reynolds was facing a murder charge, but on Monday, it was amended to "complicity to commit murder."

Reynolds' sister and cousin, both minors, were also charged in Reyes' death. Police said they believe the younger sister was the primary attacker.