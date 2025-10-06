'Halloween decorations' depicting the 'bodies' of local officials leads to arrest in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Powell County is facing charges after his "Halloween decorations" depicted the bodies of local officials, police report.

According to an arrest citation, Stephan Marcum was arrested on Saturday and is charged with intimidating a witness in the legal process and third degree terroristic threatening.

Police report that they received a call regarding "potential witness/terroristic threatening" just after 2 p.m. at a home on Court Street in Stanton.

When authorities arrived, they saw "five "bodies" ... were in trash bags," in Marcum's yard and all were labeled.

"The one hanging was labeled "district judge." There was a rope around the neck of the body," the citation wrote. "From left to right the four other bodies were labeled "mayor," "SIS," "C.A." and "zoning mgr."

Marcum informed police that he did not want to speak about the decorations. He was then arrested, and the evidence was transported to KSP Post 8 in Morehead.

He is lodged in the Powell County Detention Center.