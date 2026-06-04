In-depth: Former LexCity pastor Zachary King sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse of minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Former LexCity Church pastor Zachary King was sentenced on Thursday to 13 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

King appeared before Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Julie Goodman in an emotional courtroom that included former members of the LexCity Church community.

Crime Former Lexington pastor sentenced to 13 years for rape, sexual abuse of minor Web Staff

King's victim, who was 15 years old when the abuse began, spoke for more than half an hour, detailing more than two and a half years of sexual and psychological abuse and the lasting impact it has had on their physical and mental health.

King entered a guilty plea in March to seven charges: first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree involving an illegal controlled substance, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse.

His attorneys and the Commonwealth reached a mutual agreement on his sentence. Judge Goodman said the charges could have amounted to up to 42 years in prison. Under the agreement, King will serve some of his time concurrently, but he is ineligible for probation.

King's attorney said his client felt "genuinely remorseful" about his actions before King addressed the court.

"I offer no excuses for my conduct and fully understand the seriousness of my offenses and the lasting impact they've had on the lives of others," King said.

In addition to his 13-year prison sentence, King is subject to an interpersonal protective order until 2036 and must register as a lifetime sex offender.