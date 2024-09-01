1 person suffering non-life-threatening injuries following overnight on Malibu Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot overnight in the 100 block of Malibu Drive, Lexington Police report.

According to a Facebook post by the department, officers were dispatched to the area around 11:35 p.m.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting on Malibu Drive is one of two that took place overnight in Lexington. Two victims were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuriesin the 300 block of South Limestone.

The public is encouraged to contact LPD with information at (859) 258-3600. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app at www.p2tips.com.

