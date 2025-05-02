'It's really unfair': Homicide victim's family responds to delay in sentencing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The wheels of justice aren't moving fast enough, if you ask the family of Thomas Wideman.

In 2023, the 50-year-old man was gunned down and killed outside of his Frankfort apartment. It would take months for U.S. Marshals to arrest the accused killer, Simeyon Johnson.

After all this time, the victim’s family hoped they would finally see Johnson sentenced this week, but a new motion from the defense caused another delay in the case.

“Yesterday, it was disheartening,” said Ashley Taylor, Wideman’s daughter. “It was shocking when I got a call that his defense, the audacity of his defense…to file a motion that he be let out on an ankle monitor.”

Taylor learned that the defense's motion would allow Johnson to spend time with his family before sentencing.

Back in February, Johnson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree manslaughter, an amendment from the previous murder charge.

“He has acknowledged that he murdered my father, and he wants to get out to spend time with his family and children?” Taylor questioned, calling it a punch in the gut.

The judge ultimately denied his request for release, and Taylor told LEX 18 that she's grateful, but that doesn't diminish a range of emotions.

After two years of court appearances, Taylor said, “You know, it's not easy having to go in there and face the person and just sit there and look at them, not being able to say anything, you just have to see them there. It's really unfair.”

In the years since losing her father, Taylor describes an uphill battle to cope. The loss has affected her family, career, and day-to-day life.

“It has changed everything about who I am as a person,” she said. “I really wish he was here…I really do, I really miss him.”

Johnson is now set to be sentenced on May 16 in Franklin County.