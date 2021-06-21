Jesamine County teacher makes first court appearance in arrest on rape, sex abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit Jason Sharp said very little at his Monday afternoon court appearance by video from the Fayette County Detention Center.

The East Jessamine High School math teacher is charged with third-degree rape and sodomy along with first-degree sexual abuse.

According to his arrest citation, Sharp had sexual intercourse with a juvenile under 16 years old in July of 2018 in Fayette County.

Police wrote that Sharp, being a person in a position of special trust, subjected a minor to sexual contact.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea while the judge waived formal arraignment and refused to lower Sharp's ten-thousand-dollar bond. Sharp is due back in court this Thursday.

He declined our request to speak with him about the charges.