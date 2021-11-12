Watch
Judge allows Bryan Carroll, man arrested while armed at UK Hospital, to visit ailing mother

Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 12, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bryan Carroll will likely be able to visit his mother, who is on life support at a local hospital.

Carroll's attorney made the request in court Friday. Prosecutors did not object to the request as long as Carroll is guarded by local officers. The judge said he would allow it Friday if arrangements can be made.

The Versailles man is charged with numerous crimes after police say he walked into UK's Chandler Hospital emergency room with several guns and explosives back in March. No one was hurt.

Police arrested him as he left. They don't believe he went there to harm anyone and that he was only there to visit his mother.

Carroll had several prior felony convictions before the March incident, making it illegal to be in possession of those weapons.

