Judge orders Brooks Houck to stop selling his properties after conviction

(LEX 18) — An emergency order from a judge has halted Brooks Houck from trying to sell or transfer his properties until an evidentiary hearing on October 8.

Following his conviction in the Crystal Rogers case, Brooks Houck made multiple calls from the Warren County Detention Center allegedly trying to sell property, according to court records.

The records detail that Houck made a call from the center and stated, "We'll try to figure out how we can sell this stuff." In a call to his sister Houck allegedly asked her to begin the process of selling a High-Life and trailer allegedly stating, "all of it needs to go."

On the same day, Houck made another call to his sister and proceeded to discuss selling assets stating, "you know, because we're on that civil case is what's coming next. Do you understand?...you know, so they're going to take everything. They're going to take everything that I've got. So go ahead and try to get what you can for it."

On July 8, a jury found Houck was convicted by the jury on the count of murder - principal or accomplice and tampering with physical evidence after Rogers disappeared 10 years ago.