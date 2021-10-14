Watch
Jurors reach unanimous verdict in Jacob Heil trial, Heil found not guilty on reckless homicide charge

Thursday marks the final day of the Jacob Heil trial.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Oct 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jurors have reached a unanimous final verdict in the trial of Jacob Heil. Heil was found not guilty on the reckless homicide charge and guilty on DUI charge.

Because Heil was found guilty of the DUI his fine is set at a $500.

Closing arguments in a trial for a former UK student charged in the death of a 4-year-old child killed in a DUI crash happened earlier today.

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide and DUI. Heil was accused of killing 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.

The trial began Monday with opening statements and testimony. Day two of testimony followed on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Marco Shemwell's parents recounted the moments their world changed forever.

Heil was 18-years-old at the time, and according to prosecutors, had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit when he was driving the car that hit Marco.

Jurors weighed that testimony against video from that September day, which includes a police interview with Heil as well as a field sobriety test, during which Heil appears to struggle with the alphabet.

The defense has argued Heil was not impaired and that his car never veered into the grass.

