Kentucky court to seek death penalty against man charged in 2023 toddler's death

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky court filed an intent to seek the death penalty against a man who was charged with the murder of a 4-year-old in November 2023.

According to court documents filed on Monday, in the case of the death of 4-year-old Chloe Darnell, the Whitley County Court will seek the death penalty against Adam Hayes.

LEX 18 previously reported that along with Hayes, Brittany Slaughter was also charged with the toddler's murder in 2023 after family members reported that Darnell hadn't been seen since September 2023.

Darnell's body, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, was recovered in November 2023 and both Slaughter and Hayes were arrested and charged for her murder.