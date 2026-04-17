Kentucky man faces federal charges after allegedly making violent online threats against Trump

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 25-year-old Lexington man is facing federal charges after allegedly posting violent threats online against President Donald Trump, ICE agents and local law enforcement.

A federal criminal complaint was unsealed in the U.S. District Court in Lexington on Wednesday charging Kadrioan Serainity Santiago with interstate threatening communication.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received information on April 1, that Santiago had allegedly been posting a series of politically violent threats and statements on Instagram between January 2026 and late March 2026 under the username "kadi_skating."

The complaint alleges Santiago began posting the threatening communication in January 2026, writing, "I'm filled with political violence."

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Santiago allegedly threatened to "cut Trump’s face with a razor blade, pull his skin off and feed the skin to stray dogs," a report from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky read. He also allegedly threatened to kill the next member of law enforcement who interacted with him, encouraged others to shoot at ICE agents and threatened to kill ICE agents himself.

"Threatening violence against the President and federal law enforcement officers strike at the core of our nation’s safety and the rule of law. These actions will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and decisive prosecution. Through the FBI’s diligence and swift action, we moved quickly to address this threat and will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," First Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Jason Parman said.

"To those who choose to hide behind the anonymity of a screen to unleash threats against the President of the United States, other government officials, and law enforcement, the FBI will find you. It is against the law to post threatening communications online, and the FBI and our partners will use every available resource to identify, locate, and arrest those who choose to do so," Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Louisville Field Office Olivia Olson said.

LEX 18 previously reported that Santiago was arrested during a traffic stop in Lancaster on April 14.

A search of the vehicle he was in revealed the presence of multiple weapons and tactical gear, including a handgun, an AR-15-style rifle, an additional long gun, multiple magazines, a Kevlar helmet, gas masks, and various survival gear, a report from deputies read.