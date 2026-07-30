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Kentucky man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Campbellsville student in 2024

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CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Charles Escalera has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Campbellsville student Josiah Malachi Kilman.

Escalera entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement on June 28. During a sentencing hearing on July 30, Escalera gave an apology statement in court before receiving his sentence, LEX News in court reported.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with credit for time served and will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Charles Escalera Murder, burglary 2nd degree

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In 2024, Escalera previously appeared in court by Zoom, where Campbellsville Police Detective Jeremy Burton testified about the investigation into Kilman’s death.

During that hearing, Burton testified that Escalera admitted to killing Kilman. A judge later found probable cause in the case, allowing it to move forward to a grand jury.

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