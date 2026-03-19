Kentucky State Police release body cam footage of former trooper's excessive use of force incident

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police released body camera footage showing a former state trooper involved in a July 2023 excessive use-of-force incident in Carroll County.

Former state trooper Hayden Kilbourne pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening in connection with the incident. He resigned from the agency on Jan. 13, 2026.

"The video you are about to see is unacceptable. Former Trooper Kilbourne’s actions were out of line and rightfully prosecuted. Troopers have a duty to uphold the law in all ways," Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said.

The incident occurred on July 28, 2023, after troopers engaged in a pursuit of a suspect reported to be armed and dangerous in a stolen vehicle.

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"In short, this trooper violated the sacred duty of policing," Kentucky State Police Sgt. Matt Sudduth said.

Following an administrative review, Burnett issued an intent to dismiss Kilbourne on Aug. 2, 2023. Kilbourne challenged the termination and received a six-month suspension without pay from the trial board, which concluded on Feb. 15, 2024.

The agency launched a criminal investigation on Aug. 4, 2023. Kilbourne was charged and arrested on Sept. 19, 2023.

While under felony indictment, Kilbourne was administratively assigned to the Office of Technical Services and did not perform sworn law enforcement duties until his resignation.

"Today we’re releasing this footage based on our commitment to be transparent," Sudduth said.

Find the full body cam footage from KSP here.

