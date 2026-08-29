KSP: 24-year-old Barren County woman found guilty of child criminal abuse

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Thursday, a Hart County jury convicted 24-year-old Ashley Anderson of two counts of criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 in the first degree after a four-day trial. She was sentenced to ten years for each count, which will run concurrent for a total of ten years in prison, according to Kentucky State Police.

The criminal abuse case was investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 3 of Bowling Green, and troopers were assisted by Hart County authorities. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brooke Taley and First Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Floyd.

"We are grateful for the hard work and continued dedication of our Kentucky State Police in helping to bring justice for an abused child and will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to make Hart County a safer place for all citizens," said Elected Commonwealth's Attorney Kyle Williamson.

According to documents filed with Hart County Circuit Court, Anderson was indicted by a Hart County Grand Jury on Feb. 4, 2025 after authorities claimed she criminally abused and tortured her own child by burning them with a hair dryer. Anderson reportedly caused other injuries to the child, including a "traumatically torn frenulum" in June of 2024.

Anderson was charged alongside co-defendant Cody Jones, who was also charged with criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 in the second degree for allegedly breaking the child's right humerus and causing "cranial bruising and hematoma" to the child's head, according to a memorandum.

According to the testimony from a pediatric physician in a March 2026 hearing, the child's injuries were all intentional and could not have been caused by a fall.

"Without question, this would have been extremely painful and is indicative of a more sadistic abuser, given that these injuries cannot be described as impulsive. The methodical nature of the burns suggests planning and forethought," the document read.

According to Kentucky State Police, Anderson is scheduled to next appear in Hart County Circuit Court on Nov. 17 for final sentencing.