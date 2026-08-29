KSP: 34-year-old Owensboro man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16 arrested a 34-year-old Owensboro man on Friday for charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material after an investigation led by Detective Shaun Schroader, according to a press release.

34-year-old Justin D. Thomas has been charged with possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12 (first offense) as well as unlawful use of electronic means to procure or promote the use of a minor.

Thomas has been lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center. He bond is set at $100,000.

The investigation by Schroader remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.