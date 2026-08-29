Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP: 34-year-old Owensboro man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

Justin Thomas, 34, mugshot
Daviess County Detention Center
Justin Thomas, 34, mugshot
Justin Thomas, 34, mugshot
Posted

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16 arrested a 34-year-old Owensboro man on Friday for charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material after an investigation led by Detective Shaun Schroader, according to a press release.

34-year-old Justin D. Thomas has been charged with possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor over the age of 12 (first offense) as well as unlawful use of electronic means to procure or promote the use of a minor.

Thomas has been lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center. He bond is set at $100,000.

The investigation by Schroader remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18