Lance Storz, man accused of killing Floyd County officers, dies by suicide in jail

Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 28, 2023
(LEX 18) — The man accused of murdering three Floyd County law enforcement officers in a shootout in July 2022 died by suicide in jail. He hanged himself overnight, according to Commonwealth Attorney Brent Turner.

Lance Storz entered a not guilty plea in Floyd County Circuit Court in August. Storz is also accused of killing a police K9 and injuring several other officers during an incident stemming from a domestic violence call in late June.

Prosecutors say they may seek the death penalty in this case. The judge granted an order by the defense to preserve all evidence.

The judge kept Storz's bond the same and set a pre-trial hearing for February of next year.

