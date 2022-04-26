Lee County PE teacher pleads not guilty on sexual abuse charges with student

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 32-year-old Courtney Horn entered a not guilty plea on charges of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse during her first court appearance Tuesday.

Horn is a Lee County physical education teacher who is accused of "inappropriate physical contact" with a 16-year-old female student.

State police say Horn was arrested April 21 after Lee County superintendent notified law enforcement about a possible incident between Horn and the student.

According to an arrest warrant, when detectives interviewed Horn, she admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the student after school when the student was at Horn's house.

Police say when they interviewed the student, she said she was in an ongoing relationship with her teacher.

Horn has already been released on bond but has been ordered to stay away from school property.

She’s scheduled to be back in court May 10.