Lexington man sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his 9-month-old daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Tensions ran high in a Fayette County courtroom Wednesday, as a Lexington man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of his 9-month-old daughter.

Syied Epps, 31, pleaded guilty in May to murder and domestic violence in the death of Sykia Epps. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second charge in the indictment — persistent felony offender.

Prosecutors claim the baby suffered severe brain trauma in July of 2023 and died a week later. During a 2023 preliminary hearing, a detective testified that another child in the home told investigators they saw Epps slam the baby and drop her on her head.

Even before the judge entered the courtroom, the child's mother, Markettia Epps, struggled to hold herself together.

News Lexington mom says 9-month-old died days after assault Web Staff

"I don't get to see her no more. I don't get to hold her no more," Markettia said through tears.

As he stood before the judge for sentencing, Syied Epps apologized to the family.

"I'm truly sorry for my actions, and I pray that one day they can find it in their heart to forgive me for the mistake that I've made. I'm truly sorry," Syied said.

Markettia did not accept the apology.

"I hate you. You are cruel. You are not a father. You're not a man. You're not nothing. It wasn't a mistake. You knew what you did to her," Markettia shouted from the stand.

For several minutes, the grieving mother described the pain she said has consumed her family since her daughter's death — speaking not only for herself, but for Sykia's siblings as well.

"I have her ashes on my chest, Syied, our daughter is on my chest," Markettia said, gripping the necklace holding her daughter's ashes.

The judge sentenced Syied Epps to 25 years in prison. Deputies then escorted him out of the courtroom and back to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Outside the courtroom, Markettia said she was not satisfied with the sentence.

"No, he deserves life. What do you mean 25? I don't have 25 with her, I only had nine months with her," Markettia said.