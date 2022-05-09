Lexington mother accused of killing her two children on Rogers Road booked into jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman charged with the murders of her two children has been booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

43-year-old Nikki James was booked on Monday, one week after she allegedly killed her two children, 13-year-old Deon and 5-year-old Skyler Williams, at an apartment on Rogers Road.

Since the murders, we learned police were called to the home one day prior for a welfare check.

According to public records obtained by LEX 18, someone from that address called dispatchers at 8:33 a.m. and said the "complex has been stalking her and hacking into her phone."

One police unit showed up at 9:46 a.m. stayed for around ten minutes and then left.

Another call came in at around 8:28 p.m. from someone requesting a welfare check at the address because someone at the address said she was "in a cult" and was "in fear of her life."

Dispatcher notes say the caller mentioned the subject was at the address with her two children. Two units went to the apartment for that call, arrived at 8:48 p.m., stayed for about an hour, and left.

Due to the ongoing nature of this case, police were not able to share details about what happened and why they left.

We also learned James, who was renting an apartment on Rogers Road, was told her lease would not be renewed at the end of this month. Some believe she felt trapped and out of options.

“It seemed to be a catalyst to a catastrophic event. So whatever that might be we don’t know the situation that led up to it, but our hearts go out to the loved ones of the family,” said Jarred Paull.

Mr. Paull is the Vice Chairman of Central Kentucky’s Housing and Homeless Initiative, and its Chairman, Michael Wilson has some strong opinions about what happened and why. He believes the city could have done more to help.

“Two children are ultimately killed by the mother as a result of what the mother went through throughout the process,” he explained.

There will be a balloon release on Monday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. in front of the memorial outside of the apartment.